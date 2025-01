MAKE THEM PAY:

They had a choice between following the law and bowing to their most ridiculous cultural revolutionaries. They chose the latter, they broke the law, and now there’s a sheriff in town that’s going to make them pay the price for it. https://t.co/jyD1dqfKSM

— Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) January 27, 2025