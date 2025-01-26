SOMETIMES THE PILGRIMS AND PIONEERS WERE BRUTAL REPLACERS OF A NATIVE POPULATION; OTHER TIMES THEY’RE ROLE MODELS:

Margaret Brennan: “But this is a country founded by immigrants” VP Vance: “Yes… but just because we were founded by immigrants doesn't mean that 240 years later we have to have the dumbest immigration policy in the world.” Like he’s talking to a child.😂pic.twitter.com/j2V4P5IRsJ — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) January 26, 2025

Related: “Margaret Brennan seemed keyed up from the start. Her desire to get Vance was ludicrously obvious. Meanwhile, Vance was perfectly even-tempered and articulate, prepared for everything she had hoped to flummox him with. Brennan’s style of constant interruption failed to throw him off. It backfired, making him look steady and rational and her look afraid of what he might have to say.”