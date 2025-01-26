#JOURNALISM:

When Obama was president, these guys were still blaming Bush for the economy in Year Eight, but with Trump, it's 100% his economy after five days. https://t.co/jHkfmObNBi

I get what you’re doing here but technically data for egg prices won’t be based on Trump’s actions for at least a month because they just released December’s data on Jan 15.

So if eggs are at an all-time high you can still thank Biden. :) https://t.co/tZZipxWG97

— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) January 26, 2025