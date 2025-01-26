CONAN, WHAT IS BEST IN LIFE? To crush your enemies and hear the lamentations of the Raddatz:

Martha Raddatz: Will the US military be deporting illegal immigrants every single day of Trump’s presidency? Tom Homan: Yes. Raddatz: So is this what we will be seeing every single day? The president promised millions. Homan: Yes. Raddatz: The estimates of those who have been… pic.twitter.com/nTQowpTCS2 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 26, 2025

But why the faux-Mary Tyler Moore-style panicky quiver in her voice? Just last week Eric Adams told Tucker Carlson:

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Joe Biden‘s shocking response to his demands that the White House do something about the migrant crisis was to ‘be a good Democrat, Eric.’

And at long last, that’s what Trump is doing again:

Where the outrage from Martha Raddatz when Obama did it pic.twitter.com/TwsFgFPgik — Trump World (@Louaye1980) January 26, 2025

● What Changed?! Chuck Schumer 2009 kicks Chuck Schumer 2018 right in his badoobies on illegal immigration (video).

● “Trump took to Twitter on Thursday to remind Democrats that even former President Barack Obama spoke out against illegal immigration. Trump dug up a 2011 tweet from former President Obama which said: ‘I strongly believe that we should take on, once and for all, the issue of illegal immigration.’ ‘I totally agree!’ Trump wrote, retweeting the former president.”

● Harry Reid in 1993: It’s insane to reward illegal immigrants by giving their children birthright citizenship.

● Bill Clinton warns of “the large number of illegal aliens” coming into America, and explains his crackdown.

