A FRIEND COMMENTS: “Hoist on their own PETArd.”

PETA activists attempted to dump a truckload of dirt in front of the ASPCA headquarters but failed because the dirt had frozen. 🤣🤣🤣@PETA, how about stopping the waste of money on ridiculous stunts and teaming up with the ASPCA to actually save animals? Instead, you just end… pic.twitter.com/GbxiB0oXdB

— I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) January 24, 2025