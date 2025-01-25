A HARD ARGUMENT TO DISMISS:
People killed by AI: 0
People killed by the State: hundreds of millions
AI safetyists: Let's put AI under the control of the State
— Erik Voorhees (@ErikVoorhees) January 25, 2025
