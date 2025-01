EXPLAINING LIFE TO IDIOTS:

The French have not been in Haiti in over 200 years.

In the past two centuries, Haitians have not managed to do anything except cause nearly animal to go extinct and to deforest 99% of the vegetation on their side of Hispaniola. https://t.co/lP9X1Kss9x

— Rich 🐺 (@heywildrich) January 25, 2025