TRUMP REPEALS LBJ’S 1965 AFFIRMATIVE ACTION ORDER: It’s getting much less Mainstream Media outrage than expected, but President Donald Trump has repealed the 1965 Executive Order LBJ used to set the federal Leviathan on the road to mandating racial and sexual discrimination in government contracting and thence throughout the private sector.

That’s a big deal and you can rest assured the Left will not remain quiet. A close reading of the Trump EO’s text suggests, however, that the new chief has already undercut their line of attack by making clear racial discrimination was already illegal in hiring before 1965.