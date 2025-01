#JOURNALISM:

Fauci’s security detail was a two-year deal. It expired in December 2024 – while Biden was still president.

CNN can’t even do the most basic reporting in their quest to “get” Trump.https://t.co/IKorYRm8mf https://t.co/Dgh1nm4ki8

— Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) January 24, 2025