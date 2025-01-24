THE TRUMP SHUTTLE IS REBORN! ‘Deportation Flights Have Begun:’ Trump Administration Begins Returning Criminal Aliens to Home Countries.

The Trump administration is beginning to fly criminal illegal aliens out of the country after rounding them up as part of the long-promised mass deportation program.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced Friday that deportation flights have started and shared two pictures of what appears to be group of illegal immigrants walking into a military aircraft.

“Deportation flights have begun,” Leavitt said on X.

“President Trump is sending a strong and clear message to the entire world: if you illegally enter the United States of America, you will face severe consequences.”