HA HA, LIZ WARREN IS THE WORST:

“The Secretary of Defense has to be ready to go 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.”

Twice in his tenure, the last SecDef, who she voted for, literally disappeared and didn’t tell anyone where he was! https://t.co/q7TilrwqZK

— Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) January 24, 2025