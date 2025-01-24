THE REPORTERETTE BREAKING THIS ABUSE STORY HAS A HISTORY OF FALSE ACCUSATIONS OF SEXISM AND MISOGYNY? How the NBC News Hit Piece Against Pete Hegseth Just Got Worse, But Not in the Way You Think.
Shocked, shocked, shocked.
THE REPORTERETTE BREAKING THIS ABUSE STORY HAS A HISTORY OF FALSE ACCUSATIONS OF SEXISM AND MISOGYNY? How the NBC News Hit Piece Against Pete Hegseth Just Got Worse, But Not in the Way You Think.
Shocked, shocked, shocked.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.