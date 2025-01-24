WHY THE NYT IS UPSET THE CARTELS ARE BEING LABELED TERRORISTS: Carlos Slim is a Mexican billionaire worth over $70 billion. He is the largest shareholder in publicly traded shares of The New York Times.
