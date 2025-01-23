THIS IS THE MOST LIBERAL-WHITE-WOMAN THING EVER.
On behalf of middle aged white women, I’m sorry. https://t.co/F5LtsIosKb
— Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) January 23, 2025
THIS IS THE MOST LIBERAL-WHITE-WOMAN THING EVER.
On behalf of middle aged white women, I’m sorry. https://t.co/F5LtsIosKb
— Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) January 23, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.