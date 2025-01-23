CHANGE: South Korea’s birthrate set to rise for the first time in nine years. “The Asian country has recorded the world’s lowest fertility rates, but the number of newborns between January 2024 and November 2024 rose 3% from a year earlier to 220,094, monthly government data showed on Wednesday. . . . Last year, South Korea rolled out various measures to encourage young people to get married and have children, after now impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol declared a ‘national demographic crisis’ and a plan to create a new ministry devoted to tackling low birth rates.”

I hope it’s a real change, and not a dead-cat bounce.