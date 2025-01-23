BIG SURPRISE: Lawsuit: Meritocracy abandoned to hire transgender, gay, black faculty at Northwestern University.

It’s an interesting experiment:

The lawsuit cites three white male law professors applied to Northwestern. This includes First Amendment expert Eugene Volokh, Ernest A. Young of Duke University’s Law School, and Ilan Wurman, a distinguished professor at The University of Minnesota Law School.

“As a result of the mandate, Northwestern University School of Law refuses to even consider hiring white male faculty candidates with stellar credentials, while it eagerly hires candidates with mediocre and undistinguished records who check the proper diversity boxes.”