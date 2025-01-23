SO I MENTIONED YESTERDAY THAT LSU LAW PROFESSOR KEN LEVY IS BEING “replaced pending an investigation” of the remarks he made about the election. The remarks seem to be transcribed here, and honestly they sound utterly acceptable to me. They don’t even seem to come close to violating the Louisiana policy that’s mentioned in the letter. I can’t imagine that any student would have felt “intimidated” by them, and any student who did is probably too fragile to be in law school anyway.

Flashback: Reverse Speech Codes Aren’t the Answer. I get that there’s a temptation to play the turnabout is fair play card, and in some cases that may even be true, but this just looks like a big nothingburger to me.