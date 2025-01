THIS LOOKS USEFUL:

🚨 NONPROFIT SPENDING WATCHDOG TOOL 🚨

🔍 FOLLOW THE MONEY: TRACK NONPROFITS & TAXPAYER DOLLARS 💰

I've built a powerful tool to help you expose potential misuse of taxpayer funds. With a few clicks, uncover how government grants are flowing into nonprofits across the country.… pic.twitter.com/xV4XLaXUWA

— DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) January 22, 2025