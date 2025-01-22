I THINK THIS HEADLINE’S SUPPOSED TO MAKE ME FEEL BAD. IT’S NOT WORKING. Trump’s Arrival Brightens U.S. Outlook, Darkens Everyone Else’s: The bankers, government officials and CEOs at Davos see his deregulatory, energy and tariff policies sucking investment from other regions and hurting their exports. All they have to do is emulate us — and Argentina! Some are beginning to grasp this:

Many at Davos blamed Europe’s dismal outlook on the failures of its own leaders, not on Trump.

European scientists are making progress on technologies that use genetically engineered microbes to solve any number of problems, said Kasim Kutay, the chief executive of Novo Holdings, which manages the assets and wealth of the foundation that controls Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk.

It takes seven to eight years, however, to get such a product approved by European regulators, compared with two to three in the U.S., he said: “A lot of that innovation is happening in Europe, but the companies ultimately seek funding in the U.S.”