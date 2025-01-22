IT DOESN’T SOUND LIKE THIS GUY DID ANYTHING ACTUALLY WRONG: LSU Law Prof Removed From Classes Amid Investigation Into Political Comments.

I went through to the original article and it didn’t have any more detail on what exactly he’s supposed to have said, besides being critical of the governor.

I do like this:

“We cannot live and exist in a country where people are punished because of their opinions, their thoughts and their words,” Craft said. “This is particularly true in the area of academic freedom. If we take that away, it takes away the cornerstone of this democracy. And then we don’t have one anymore.”

Well, I mean, yeah, but tell it to Amy Wax and a host of other conservative professors.