MY SECRETARY WAS IN A CAR THAT WAS STRUCK BY LIGHTNING. IT WAS EVEN CAUGHT ON TRAFFIC CAMERA. Here’s What Happens When Lightning Strikes a Car. In her case the car froze, the cabin filled with smoke, and the door locks wouldn’t open. Her boyfriend kicked out a window and dragged her out, which made him a hero.
