#JOURNALISM:
Gosh, are there any other facts that might be important in this situation that you would mention in the tweet @peterbakernyt?
I’d be really interested in hearing what the wife herself actually said.
I’m just playing with you because I know what the wife herself actually said. So… https://t.co/R1LPIFp4ML
— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) January 21, 2025
Related:
MSNBC is flaming pile of garbage.
Samantha Hegseth, the ex-wife has come out and said this FORMER sister-in-law of her had no permission or authorization to speak on her behalf.
I smell a defamation lawsuit coming. pic.twitter.com/MpWjbHSYSN
— Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) January 21, 2025
NBC to Pete’s 2nd wife: Someone told us Pete abused you
Wife: I wasn’t abused
NBC: Ok well we’re gonna write an article with these claims to smear Pete
Wife: Your info is inaccurate
NBC: Ok well we’re gonna post the article anyway
You literally don’t hate the journos enough. https://t.co/IGlrn6PrZW
— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 21, 2025