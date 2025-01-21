#JOURNALISM:

Gosh, are there any other facts that might be important in this situation that you would mention in the tweet @peterbakernyt ? I’d be really interested in hearing what the wife herself actually said. I’m just playing with you because I know what the wife herself actually said. So… https://t.co/R1LPIFp4ML

Samantha Hegseth, the ex-wife has come out and said this FORMER sister-in-law of her had no permission or authorization to speak on her behalf.

MSNBC is flaming pile of garbage.

NBC to Pete’s 2nd wife: Someone told us Pete abused you

Wife: I wasn’t abused

NBC: Ok well we’re gonna write an article with these claims to smear Pete

Wife: Your info is inaccurate

NBC: Ok well we’re gonna post the article anyway

You literally don’t hate the journos enough. https://t.co/IGlrn6PrZW

— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 21, 2025