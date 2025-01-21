LAY DOWN THE LAW: Trump plays referee in White House meeting with Hill leaders. “President Donald Trump spent his first full day in the White House attempting to diffuse a weekslong dispute over how to pass his agenda through Congress, hosting Republican leaders in two separate meetings in the Oval Office. Trump met privately with House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and his Senate counterpart, Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD), on Tuesday afternoon, followed by a separate huddle with their entire leadership teams. The meetings were billed as a strategy session, with the two chambers at odds over whether to sweep Trump’s entire agenda into “one big, beautiful bill,” as he prefers, or break it into two parts. In the latter scenario, Congress would consider border and defense legislation first and then renew Trump’s 2017 tax cuts later in the year. Republicans arrived at the White House hopeful that they could come closer to resolving the dispute.”