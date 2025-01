YEP:

So they’re wearing the pink pussy hats again.

They didn’t wear them to protect women in sports.

They didn’t wear them to send back illegals who s*xually assaulted women.

They didn’t wear them in support of Laken Reilly and the other girls who were m*rdered by illegals.

They… https://t.co/5gO6scBBJ3

— Zeek Arkham 🇺🇸 (@ZeekArkham) January 18, 2025