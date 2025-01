DON’T PUSH IT GUYS, I’M ABOUT READY TO SET UP MY OWN GUILLOTINES:

BREAKING: Pro-Palestine demonstrators have set up a guillotine outside the Capitol to protest Trump. There is a violence wherever you see this flag 🇵🇸. pic.twitter.com/UQnKrr7Vu9 — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) January 20, 2025