HARSH, BUT AT THIS SAD POINT IN BRITISH HISTORY, FAIR:

Your country is unworthy of a special relationship with ours. That wasn’t always true, but it is now, by your choice. Go away. You’re nothing to us. You’re Fredo. https://t.co/2gmKFwMZJK — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) January 20, 2025

Related:

Keir Starmer covered up the Southport killer’s identity, concealing his motives and the fact that he was an Islamist terrorist, prevented the public from seeing his mugshot. This just dropped. pic.twitter.com/YOcDTsBCf3 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 20, 2025