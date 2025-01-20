WRECKING BALL:

Change is in the air on all sorts of things:

Young people are waking up: In the Harvard-Harris poll conducted a few months ago, it found 18-24-year-olds were split 50/50 on support for Israel or Hamas (left photo). In their most recent poll (right photo), it found that 79% of them support Israel. pic.twitter.com/L652vRVh4Q — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) January 20, 2025

UPDATE: