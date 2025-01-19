ANYTHING THAT PRODUCES A NUMBER GETS MORE RESPECT THAN IT SHOULD: The problem with pulse oximeters. I was at the doctor’s and my pulse ox reading seemed kinda low to me — I think it was like 95 or something — and when I said something the nurse shrugged, wiped off the little sensor with an alcohol wipe, and put it back on my finger, where it then read 99.
