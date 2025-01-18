HE MADE A PROMISE, AND HE KEPT IT: This young man was FIRED from the Space Force since he criticized DEI. Trump said he will hire him.
And for those who lack an x account.
HE MADE A PROMISE, AND HE KEPT IT: This young man was FIRED from the Space Force since he criticized DEI. Trump said he will hire him.
And for those who lack an x account.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.