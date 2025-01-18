HOW MUCH RANGE DO E.V.s LOSE IN THE COLD? “As EV research and data group Recurrent explained in a data analysis report this week, the level of range degradation in cold weather depends on the vehicle and its factory equipment. After analyzing data from 18,000 electric vehicles across 20 models, the research group found that, on average, EVs with a heat pump are 83% of their normal range in winter conditions. Without a heat pump, the average drops to 75%. Across all EVs analyzed, the average is 80% range.”