IT’S A CORRUPT CABAL, AND THEY MUST PAY.

Furthermore, his description of Schumer, Jeffries, Kamala, CIA Dir Burns, etc all freezing in panic when Biden requested they clear the room so he could 1-on-1 with Johnson confirms they were all in on the coverup. https://t.co/TGdQF0SgBf

— John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) January 18, 2025