#JOURNALISM:

Six years ago today, the media falsely accused catholic teenagers of racism, disrespect, and intolerance, despite an abundance of publicly available videos proving the contrary. pic.twitter.com/rOLpe4jJtB — Matt Orfalea (@0rf) January 18, 2025

HuffPo Senior Reporter "covering right-wing extremism" still has the post up comparing the innocent Covington catholic students to violent racists. https://t.co/DmaiJ6TE7c pic.twitter.com/S3iLnXPvhv — Matt Orfalea (@0rf) January 18, 2025

NYT columnist Charles Blow, May 2023: “The Manufactured Panic Over Biden’s Age” pic.twitter.com/qCOTecMyAx — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) January 18, 2025

You can’t despise these people enough.