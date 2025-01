OURS IS NOT A HEALTHY SOCIETY:

I posted a reel on Instagram saying: “I’m not a marriage counselor but have you tried being quiet and cooking your husband a steak?”

The video is at 5M views and my comments are filled with women telling to shoot myself in the head, slit my wrists vertically, slit my throat,…

— Isabella Maria DeLuca (@IsabellaMDeLuca) January 18, 2025