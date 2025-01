THIS IS NO ACCIDENT, BUT BY DESIGN. But Trump should use it as an excuse to go Full Millei. Never let a crisis go to waste!

Biden left us with a maxed out credit card https://t.co/WecxPt7XPv

BREAKING: Treasury Secretary Yellen announces that the US will hit the debt limit on Tuesday, January 21st.

Yellen has advised the US Treasury to start “extraordinary measures.” pic.twitter.com/QrSczoFVh4

