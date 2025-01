LEFT TURNS FEDS INTO NEW SPOILS SYSTEM: Progressives promised a non-partisan, Merit-based federal career civil service will deliver public services in a vastly more efficient and professional manner than the hated Spoils System being replaced.

Well, here we are 142 years later and what do we have? A government workforce that functions on pretty much exactly the same basic premise as the old Spoils System. Check out how it happened in my latest PJ Media column.