TURNS OUT, MILTON FRIEDMAN WAS RUNNING THE SHOW:
🚨🇦🇷 ARGENTINA HITS RECORD TRADE SURPLUS IN MILEI’S FIRST YEAR
Under Milei’s leadership, Argentina turned a $7.94B trade deficit in 2023 into a record-smashing $18-19B surplus in 2024, surpassing the previous high of $16.89B in 2009.
His push to boost energy exports from the
The thing is, all that regulatory/tax/interest group superstructure isn’t really there to make the country stronger, better, safer, or richer. It’s mostly just there to bleed off revenue and influence for the parasite class.