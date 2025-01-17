TURNS OUT, MILTON FRIEDMAN WAS RUNNING THE SHOW:

🚨🇦🇷 ARGENTINA HITS RECORD TRADE SURPLUS IN MILEI’S FIRST YEAR

Under Milei’s leadership, Argentina turned a $7.94B trade deficit in 2023 into a record-smashing $18-19B surplus in 2024, surpassing the previous high of $16.89B in 2009.

His push to boost energy exports from the… pic.twitter.com/wmU8QXtUoE

— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 17, 2025