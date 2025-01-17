BIDEN’S SOCIAL MEDIA INTERNS DECLARE SOMETHING:
Today I'm affirming what I have long believed and what three-fourths of the states have ratified:
The 28th Amendment is the law of the land, guaranteeing all Americans equal rights and protections under the law regardless of their sex. pic.twitter.com/oZtS6Q89zG
— President Biden (@POTUS) January 17, 2025
Even if America had a functioning, mentally competent President — which we clearly do not — this is not within the President’s power. But imagine the howls if Trump used it to ban all special treatment for women?…