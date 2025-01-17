THEY NEED BETTER SPIES: The CCP Was Expecting a Harris Win. It Didn’t Happen and Trump’s Election is Changing Xi’s GamePlan. “The expectation of Xi Jinping, his top advisors, and PLA generals, was a continuation of a Democratic Party ruling the United States that was consistently cutting defense spending, and pulling back in terms of confrontation with the CCP across the world. Now they’ve got Trump. All bets are off.”
