ANSWERS TO QUESTIONS NOBODY IS ASKING: Huh? CBS Wonders If Biden Will Be Compared to FDR and Washington or Wilson and JFK.

CBS’s Ed O’Keefe wonders if Biden will be compared in the history books “alongside Franklin Roosevelt and LBJ and George Washington in terms of great presidents who did big things or does he end up in the conversation with Woodrow Wilson and James Garfield and John Kennedy of, if they had lived longer, if they had been healthy enough, if they had been able to do more, how would we have assessed them.”

And he’s right!

● Students demand removal of George Washington statue … from the University of Washington … in the state of Washington.

—Not the Bee, February 20, 2021.

● Woodrow Wilson’s reputation continues to decline.

—The Economist, November 21st, 2024.

● The Hater’s Guide to Woodrow Wilson.

— Dan McLaughlin, NRO, March 16th, 2022.

● FDR’s policies prolonged Depression by 7 years, UCLA economists calculate.

—Frontiers of Freedom, December 14th, 2015.

● New Documents Reveal FDR’s Eugenic Project to ‘Resettle’ Jews During World War II.

—Steve Usdin, Tablet, April 29, 2018.

● How JFK secretly ADMIRED Hitler: Explosive book reveals former President’s praise for the Nazis as he travelled through Germany before Second World War.

—The London Daily Mail, May 23, 2013.

● The Fascist New Frontier.

—Speech by Ayn Rand, 1963.

—All the President’s [JFK’s] Women.

—The New York Post, November 10th, 2013.

● JFK and the Death of Liberalism.

—Jeffrey Lord, the American Spectator, May 31st, 2012.

● Lyndon Johnson: The Not-So-Great Society.

—Video from Amity Shlaes, the author of Great Society, at PragerU.

● Poverty in the U.S. Was Plummeting—Until Lyndon Johnson Declared War On It.

—Daniel J, Mitchell, Foundation for Economic Education, October 16th, 2018.

So by a process of elimination, Garfield’s looking pretty awesome in comparison. And anybody who’s been portrayed over the years by Lorenzo Music, Bill Murray and Chris Pratt can’t be all bad.