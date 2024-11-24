WHEN YOU’RE A DEMOCRAT WHO’S LOST THE ECONOMIST…: Woodrow Wilson’s reputation continues to decline.

How will Joe Biden and Donald Trump be remembered a century from now? Presidential legacies change over time. For decades, Woodrow Wilson, America’s president from 1913-21 who died 100 years ago, enjoyed a reputation as an enlightened internationalist. He established the Federal Reserve and the Federal Trade Commission; he backed the creation of the League of Nations, a precursor to the UN, and was a staunch advocate for democracy abroad. In 1948 Arthur Schlesinger senior, a historian at Harvard, asked 55 other historians to rank the presidents in order of greatness: Wilson came fourth, behind Abraham Lincoln, George Washington and Franklin Roosevelt.

More recently Wilson has been downgraded, with his racism and sexism eclipsing his accomplishments. In 2020 Princeton stripped his name from its public-affairs school; Washington, DC’s biggest high school did the same in 2022. In “Woodrow Wilson”, Christopher Cox, a Republican who served in Congress for eight terms before running the Securities and Exchange Commission, offers a doggedly researched and soberly told story of American progress—and the president who stood in its way.

A Democrat and the first president from the South since the civil war, Wilson opposed constitutional amendments that extended citizenship and voting rights to all, arguing that it “put the negroes upon a footing of civil equality with the whites”. He allowed the white supremacists he chose for his cabinet to resegregate the federal workforce.