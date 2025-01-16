NEWSOM LAUGHS AS CALIFORNIA BURNS: As is so often the case, the Issues & Insights (I&I) team is spot on in this evaluation of the California politico has gone about his business during those historic and catastrophic wildfires in the Los Angeles area:

“We can’t read his thoughts. But from his expressions, it’s as if this is all great news to Newsom because it gives him more time in the spotlight. He can’t seem to help himself but smile as the news media descend on Los Angeles, follow him around with cameras, let him bloviate, and make him the center of attention. The only time Newsom genuinely expressed anger and frustration was when responding to President-elect Trump’s criticism of his failed leadership during this crisis,” I&I observes this morning.

There’s much more, none of which is flattering to the Hair Jell champion.