SHE CAN’T WRITE A BOOK, SHE CAN’T EVEN DICTATE ONE. AND WHO WANTS TO HEAR MORE ABOUT THE MOST BORING PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE IN MY LIFETIME? Kamala Harris’ potential next move: A book. I mean, Bob Dole wasn’t Mr. Excitement, but he was a war hero. Kamala Harris’s service was less than heroic.

It’ll just be another political-payoff book, with a fat advance it’ll never earn back. And this article, originally from NBC News, reads like a press release from her agent.