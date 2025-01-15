JEFFREY CARTER: The Opportunity Costs of Offensive War: They Used To Be High.

I listened to Marc Andreessen’s interview with the Hoover Institution. It’s worth your time. One subject they talk about is drones. Drones started out as a game. Fun to fly. Businesses have adopted them for different projects. But, as we have seen in Ukraine, drones can be a highly effective offensive weapon on the battlefield.

I think running down the rabbit hole of drones, robots, autonomous vehicles, and war is worth your time. I seriously doubt if Senator Virtue Signal (Hard lefty Tammy Duckworth) has seriously considered it. She’s worried about breastfeeding on the battlefield.

But, a war for humans gets hyper-scary when you think about those things. All of a sudden, the sci-fi movies of the 90s become real. Watch The Terminator, Minority Report, and other 90s sci-fi flicks for a taste and to lubricate your imagination.

Andreessen asks the question, what does a battleship do when 1000 armed drones attack at sea?

What happens when POW camps are all run using robots, AI, cameras, and algorithms?

Imagine being in a foxhole and autonomous tanks, autonomous drones, and armed robot infantry attack you. How do you stop it when there are thousands of them? Imagine if the Nazis had that at a place like Bastogne.

More importantly, several pieces of the puzzle stop countries from attacking other countries. China is rumored to be planning an attack on Taiwan. What’s stopping them today? Amphibious landing for sure. They are difficult to pull off. But what if you did it with self-driving boats, robots, and drones? No people.

World opinion, banks, and financial markets offer some deterrence. The threat of another country retaliating is a deterrent.

But, the largest deterrent and the highest opportunity cost is human life. Even butchers like Putin have a breaking point when it comes to losing human lives. Internal opinions can topple him if it gets too bad.

What happens to the costs/opportunity costs when you minimize the potential human losses on your side to almost nil?