SETH BARRETT TILLMAN: Recent Academic Writing on the End of the Rule of Law. “Trump never had a chance to remove Special Counsel Jack Smith. Smith resigned days before Trump will take office. And before he left, Smith actively closed down the D.C. and Florida federal prosecutions. If these things were wrongful for Trump to do, was it not also wrongful for Smith to do? And if so, do Finkelstein and Painter think Smith should be impeached for wrongdoing in office amounting to high crimes and misdemeanours? Or should Smith be indicted for criminal obstruction of justice?”

No, silly. Some laws only apply to Donald Trump. That’s what “Rule of Law” means in 2025.