I GUESS THAT MEANS GLENN JACOBS WILL BE RUNNING FOR U.S. SENATE: Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs endorses Sen. Marsha Blackburn for governor. “Blackburn and Jacobs, who are close friends, are both strong allies of President-elect Donald Trump and many of their political views align. Instead, Jacobs is likely to position himself for an appointment to Blackburn’s would-be vacant Senate seat if she wins. And his endorsement does just that.”