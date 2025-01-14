SEEMS FAIR.
Pete Hegseth Awarded Silver Star For Enduring Roomful Of Hysterical Women https://t.co/r4Ij67GuEz pic.twitter.com/hmA2G5B4sw
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) January 14, 2025
SEEMS FAIR.
Pete Hegseth Awarded Silver Star For Enduring Roomful Of Hysterical Women https://t.co/r4Ij67GuEz pic.twitter.com/hmA2G5B4sw
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) January 14, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.