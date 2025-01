JEWS AND POWER? ‘Jews and Power’ Course at Oberlin College Ignites Controversy.

Toni is covering the anti-semitism beat pretty thoroughly. I don’t quite know what to make of this course. On the one hand “Jews and Power” sounds only about a half-step back from “the Rothschilds control the world.” On the other hand, in general professors ought to be able to teach what the want. On the gripping hand, Oberlin.

Have a look and see what you think.