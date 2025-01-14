HEGSETH HEARINGS ROUNDUP:
To sum up the Pete Hegseth hearings:
Drunk accuses him of alcoholism
Cheater accuses him of cheating
Stolen valor accuses him of lying
The Democrats are a joke. pic.twitter.com/mU3q6U5uOi
— CaliRN619 🚑🩺🚑 (@CaliRN619) January 14, 2025
I love the image of Hegseth surrounded by shrieking Democratic harridans. Operation Enduring Karen, indeed.
Easily succeeded Operation Enduring Karen.
— Chad Bianco (@chadcbianco) January 14, 2025
Plus:
Perhaps the greatest tragedy of the last decade is how much time the nation has wasted trying to placate hysterical women screeching about nonsense. https://t.co/bfWolQ3ZiO
— Chad West (@Chad_WestReal) January 14, 2025