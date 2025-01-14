HEGSETH HEARINGS ROUNDUP:

To sum up the Pete Hegseth hearings: Drunk accuses him of alcoholism

Cheater accuses him of cheating

Stolen valor accuses him of lying The Democrats are a joke. pic.twitter.com/mU3q6U5uOi — CaliRN619 🚑🩺🚑 (@CaliRN619) January 14, 2025

I love the image of Hegseth surrounded by shrieking Democratic harridans. Operation Enduring Karen, indeed.

Easily succeeded Operation Enduring Karen. — Chad Bianco (@chadcbianco) January 14, 2025

Plus: