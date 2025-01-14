HEGSETH ON FIRE:
QUOTE OF THE DAY: “If you’re a rifleman, and you lose your rifle, they’re throwing the book at you. If you’re a general and you lose a war, you get a promotion.” pic.twitter.com/PBiQMOAEpe
— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 14, 2025
BREAKING:Defense Secretary nominee Pete Hegseth just testified he would reinstate with back pay or restore full retirement benefits for every one of the 8,000 servicemembers discharged for refusing to take "an experimental vaccine" under Biden DOD's mandate during the Covid panic
— Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) January 14, 2025
Plus:
COUNTLESS Navy Seals and Green Berets in attendance supporting Pete Hegseth pic.twitter.com/YHrXRXUsLt
— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 14, 2025