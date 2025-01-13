FASTER, PLEASE: Copenhagen Atomics Progressing to Mass Production of Molten Salt Nuclear Reactors. “The reactor type invented by Copenhagen Atomics is a thorium molten salt breeder reactor, which fits inside a custom built 40 foot shipping container and can be mass manufactured on assembly lines with an expected output of minimum 1 reactor per day (per assembly line).”
